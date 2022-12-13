DK Metcalf has quickly become one of the most interesting wide receivers in the league. When he came into the league, many were concerned about his speed and route-running. After all, he has a very large frame for a wide receiver, and some felt like that would not translate to the NFL.

Subsequently, all of those detractors were proven wrong. Metcalf immediately made a huge impact on the Seahawks, and he is still one of their best players. Additionally, he is responsible for some pretty amazing highlights. Overall, fans of the team are very happy to have him.

DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

DK Metcalf Fined Again

Just a couple of weeks ago, Metcalf found himself in a compromising situation as he was fined upwards of $30K. This was the result of his complaints in regard to the officiating. He was mad about a missed pass interference call, and the league office immediately hit him where it hurts.

Subsequently, Metcalf has been fined again. This time, however, it is for an on-the-field incident with Jalen Ramsey. While playing against the Los Angeles Rams last week, Metcalf head-butted Ramsey after some intense play. Consequently, the league office reviewed the footage and gave Metcalf a cool $10K fine.

Over $100K in fines for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13:



Ja’Marr Chase $15,914

A.J. Brown $13,261

Ezekiel Elliott $13,261

Dak Prescott $13,261

Mac Jones $10,609

DK Metcalf $10,609

Bradley Chubb $10,609

Jon Feliciano $10,609

Alexander Mattison $6,503

Peyton Hendershot $3,944 pic.twitter.com/oqZ3LwLM7P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 10, 2022

For Metcalf, this punishment isn’t so bad considering he has already made a lot of money in the NFL. He signed a huge contract this offseason which gave him a $30 million signing bonus. Additionally, he is making over $8 million this season. Overall, he can definitely afford these latest punishments.

