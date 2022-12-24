At this point, it’s impossible to avoid Jake Paul‘s name on social media and in the headlines.

As the social media star’s list of business ventures continues to grow, his latest comes in the form of a contract with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins shakes hands with Jake Paul prior to a game against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

He won’t, however, be suiting up to play on the field for the currently third-place AFC North team.

In a shocking post to his Instagram account on Friday (December 23), the influencer teased that he would be joining the Browns. He’s seen posing at a press conference alongside the team’s Executive Vice President, JW Johnson.

Since Johnson is holding up a jersey with Paul’s name on it, the post certainly stirred up some conversations. “Excited to be on the team @clevelandbrowns @nfl,” reads the caption.

In another video that’s part of the same post, Paul is seen on FaceTime with Johnson discussing a contract. “Crazy news, guys, I got a contract with the Cleveland Browns,” says the 25-year-old before answering the call. “We’re fired up. [We] can’t wait to get you here today and get you to sign that contract, and excited to have you be a part of the team, man,” Johnson tells the boxer.

The Cleveland Browns subsequently took to their own Instagram account to officially welcome the Cleveland native to their organization in a press conference.

In the amusing clip, the influencer immediately expresses his long-time dream of playing in the NFL, implying that the forthcoming announcement will be making that dream come true. The E.V.P. clarifies that they’re actually bringing him on to be a part of their social media team instead.

Although it’s evidently not what he wants, the YouTuber still signs the contract. His official position is the team’s “junior associate content assistant.”

After rising to fame by starring in the Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark for two seasons, the 25-year-old began taking to social media platforms like Vine and YouTube to further his popularity.

Ever since 2018 though, Paul’s main focus has been on his professional boxing career. He’s currently 6-0 as a boxer, with four of those six wins coming in the form of a knockout. He has controversially beaten opponents such as former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Most recently, he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in October.

