Former YouTube star Jake Paul has made his fair share of enemies in the boxing world. But no matter how many people hate on him, the influencer continues to win his fights.

This was proven to hold true on Saturday (10/30), when Paul went up against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The fight was close, but Paul came away with the victory, making the celebrity 6-0 in his match-ups.

.@jakepaul sends Silva to the canvas in the final round 😮#PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/mO6Tdw4wy1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022

The fight lasted eight rounds, with neither Paul nor Silva being able to knock the other out. Paul was able to get a knockdown in eighth round with a short right to Silva’s skull, which resulted in a win via unanimous decision.

Even though the match was long and brutal, at the end of it all Jake was quick to say who he wanted to take on next, calling out both Canelo Alvarez and Nate Diaz. He called Diaz a “b***h” and said, “He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s**t, and then he always leaves the f**king arena.” As for Alvarez, he said, “You too Canelo. You said… ‘Oh you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo? F**k y’all.”

In the post match interview, Paul also complained about how his haters never give him credit, claiming that if he walked on water they’d still find some way to bring him down.

There was a possibility that Paul’s match with Silva might not happen. Silva said that he had been knocked out twice during training camp. Though he later corrected himself and said he was just knocked down twice, there was concern about the health of his head. Silva set the record straight, however.

“My training camp has been great,” he said. “I am fit and ready to fight and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I’m about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”

After the comments, the Arizona Athletic Commission investigated Silva’s health and agreed with him that he should be able to fight.

[via]