Tomorrow night, Anderson Silva will get back in the ring and fight against the likes of Jake Paul. This is a huge match that will go a long way in determining whether or not Paul’s boxing career is viable in the long term. If he loses the fight, it is likely that he will be stuck fighting retired fighters forever. If he wins, maybe he’ll upgrade to real boxers.

That said, there was some talk about a potential cancelation of this fight. This is because Silva came out and said that he had been knocked out twice during training camp. This eventually led to a correction, where Silva told TMZ he simply meant he was knocked down twice.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things,” Silva began. “One, I was NEVER knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring. Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September.

“The interview with MMA Weekly was done on Sept. 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn’t recent. More importantly, my training camp has been great. I am fit and ready to fight and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I’m about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Following these comments, the Arizona Athletic Commission looked into Silva’s condition and decided that he will be able to fight on Saturday night. They believe that Silva is doing just fine and that there is no reason not to let him compete, according to TMZ.

This is obviously a huge relief for both Paul and Silva, who want this fight to happen. Paul has been on the wrong end of two cancelations already, so a third would have been absolutely devastating.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Let us know who you think is going to take this fight, in the comments section down below.