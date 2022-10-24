Jake Paul is going to go up against Anderson Silva this Saturday in what should be a very entertaining match. Paul is still undefeated in his boxing career while the 47-year-old Silva is 2-0 in the sport of boxing. This could very well be Jake’s toughest test yet as he goes up against a legend of combat sports.

While speaking to TMZ, Jake predicted that this fight will be over quickly. He wants to get that knockout, and he firmly believes he’ll do it. “I’m knocking this guy out,” he said. “I’m promising everyone that. Come back to this interview, everyone, after the fight, and they’ll say, ‘Wow, he predicted the future.’ I have a crystal ball in my room and I can see it.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

From there, Jake also went on to talk about everyone who is betting on the fight. As you will see down below, Paul believes it would be a huge mistake to bet against him.

“You shouldn’t have done it. You should’ve invested into something else,” Paul said. “And everyone who bet on me?? Good stuff, man. You’re gonna have some dough, maybe a new car, maybe your rent paid.”

This is tough talk, but he’ll have to back it up on Sunday. It is not going to be easy, although if he does pull it off, he will have to get the respect of the fighting community.

Give us your predictions, in the comments below.

[Via]