Anderson Silva is one of the biggest legends in the world when it comes to combat sports. If you have been following Silva for a long time, then you would know that he is revered in the UFC. He has beaten some of the sports’ best fighters, and now that he is retired from UFC competition, he has entered the world of boxing.

So far, the 47-year-old has a record of 2-0 in the boxing ring. On Saturday, October 29th, Silva will be going up against none other than Jake Paul. This is going to be Silva’s toughest test yet, and fans are excited to see what he can do. Meanwhile, Paul is also thrilled about the match given the fact that Silva is a hero of his.

Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

While speaking to TMZ, Silva revealed whether or not he plans to retire after fighting against Paul. After all, he will be 48 soon, which is not optimal fighting age. As it turns out, however, Silva is still very interested in continuing his career.

“I don’t know when I’m gonna stop. I know one day I will stop. But not now,” Silva said. “I try to challenge myself every day, and especially right now my kid started fighting, and I help my kid.”

This should be good news for Silva fans, who have grown up watching him dominate.

Let us know who you think will win the Paul Vs. Silva match, in the comments below.

[Via]