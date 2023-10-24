retirement
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Shares Photo Dump Amid Retirement From New MusicIggy Azalea shared several pictures from the Adult Video News Awards on IG, Friday.By Cole Blake
- SportsShakur Stevenson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Boxer Worth?Reflect on Shakur Stevenson's illustrious boxing career and his surprising decision to retire at the young age of 26.By Rain Adams
- MusicKid Cudi Dismisses Retiring, The Alchemist Links With Him After Joint Album TalkThe Cleveland creative had reached out to the stellar producer to work together, which is exciting now that he doesn't want to hang up the mic yet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsSam Mewis, USWNT Star, RetiresCapped 83 times, Mewis had been a fixture of the national team for a decade.By Ben Mock
- SportsJason Kelce Addresses Retirement ReportsKelce said he wasn't officially done just yet, but didn't rule out hanging up his helmet.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Saban Says Retirement Had Nothing To Do With NILEveryone from pundits to Deion Sanders theroized that Saban felt forced out by NIL.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Saban Reportedly RetiresSaban recently finished his 17th year at Alabama.By Ben Mock
- MusicIggy Azalea Moving On From Music Career, Reveals Her Next MoveIggy is pursuing a new passion. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Says He Sees More Jail Time In His FutureNBA YoungBoy doesn't appear confident in his ability to stay out of jail.By Cole Blake
- MusicChaka Khan Speaks On Retirement, Shades "B***hes" Who Do It "Three Or Four Times"Many wondered who the legendary funk singer could be talking about, although we know she has a track record of backtracking disses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLil Uzi Vert Reiterates Musical Retirement, Announces Pivot To Fashion DesignUzi is planning to launch a women's clothing brand.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeSean Jackson Says "F*ck The NFL" While Discussing His Post-Retirement PlansJackson is ready to eclipse is $91 million career earnings with his post-retirement ventures.By Ben Mock
- MusicDaddy Yankee Dedicates His Life To Christianity Amid Retirement From Music"This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one," Daddy Yankee says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJuicy J Promises 7 Albums Next Year, Seemingly Hints At RetirementJuicy J is planning to more than double his total number of career studio albums.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul's Boxing Retirement Disputed By Brother JakePaul said he believes his brother will find his wy back to the ring.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Team Begs Them Not To Retire Via Billboard In Their Home City Of PhillyFor such a seemingly shocking decision, it sure seems like there's a lot of marketing power behind Uzi hanging it up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reveals Retirement PlansUzi fans are not going to want to hear this. By Alexander Cole