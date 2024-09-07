iLoveMakonnen Announces His Retirement With Farewell Single

The rapper has decided to call it a day.

iLoveMakonnen has had an unorthodox career. He became an overnight sensation in 2014, thanks to his breakout single "Tuesday." The Drake stimulus package was in full effect back then, and iLoveMakonnen was one of the first recipients. The rest of the rapper's career, however, has been defined by struggle. He decided to close the curtain on his career on September 6. He also confirmed the title of his final single, "Heavy In the Streets."

iLoveMakonnen issued a statement explaining his decision. He did, however, leave the door open for a return under a different moniker. "I am retiring iLoveMakonnen," the rapper wrote. "Thank you all for ur support and interests over the years." iLoveMakonnen decided that it would be better for him to move on and pursue different ventures in his life at the present. His aforementioned single will be a parting gift to fans. "It’s time I move on and go live my life," he concluded. "Heavy in the streets is my last song." Now, for some fans, an iLoveMakonnen retirement may sound familiar. It's because he's retired once before.

iLoveMakonnen Attempted Retirement Back In 2016

iLoveMakonnen claimed he was stepping away from the music industry back in 2016. He went on a long Twitter rant about the rap game and why it doesn't suit him. "I'm retiring for myself," he explained. "Rap game Wack, everyone flexed up except Makonnen, that's why I'm retiring. Lol this so good." There were more tweets about the negativity that he had to endure, especially after terminating his deal with OVO. Interestingly, iLoveMakonnen took the same approach to his 2016 retirement that he's taking to the new one. He announced he would be leaving, and then dropped a "final" song.