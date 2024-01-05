iLoveMakonnen Thinks Kid Cudi's "Gay" For Rocking Dress On "Saturday Night Live"

Back in 2021, Kid Cudi was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and wore a long floral dress during his performance. While Kid Cudi has stated that he was simply paying homage to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, who did something similar in the early 90s, the choice sparked some serious speculation. Recently, he even responded to accusations that he wore the dress as an Illuminati "humiliation ritual," calling the rumor "sad."

"A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy,” he added. "I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u st*pid simple a**es say can take that away from me." Now, however, iLoveMakonnen has chimed into the debate, claiming that Kid Cudi rocking a dress makes him "gay."

iLoveMakonnen Doesn't Think Dresses Are Necessary For Men To "Express Themselves"

The openly gay performer took to social media to weigh in, arguing that it's unnecessary for men to wear traditionally feminine clothing as a means of creativity. “This gay. Period," he wrote. "Men don’t need to wear dresses to express themselves. And this is coming from the one who started this gay sh*t." This is far from the first time that Kid Cudi's been met with speculation around his sexuality, however.

In July, the hitmaker hopped on Twitter to address trolls constantly calling him gay for things as simple as "smiling" in a photo. "U know whats cr*zy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults," he explained. "I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more." What do you think of Kid Cudi wearing a dress to perform on Saturday Night Live? What about iLoveMakonnen claiming that it's "gay" for men to wear dresses? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

