Kid Cudi Unveils "INSANO" Producers: Pharrell, BNYX, Clams Casino & Many More

Kid Cudi's next album INSANO is right around the corner, and we just got a whole lot more reasons to be very excited for it. Moreover, he decided to unveil the stacked list of producers he enlisted for this equally lengthy project on Twitter on Thursday (January 4). Set for a January 12 release date (in other words, about a week), this should be one of the biggest albums to kick off 2024 and one of the Cleveland native's most highly teased and anticipated. Not everyone's been a fan of the teased material, but you can't deny that his closeness and dedication to his fanbase brings a genuine sincerity to his craft.

Nevertheless, let's get into Kid Cudi's wild producer list for INSANO, which hints at a variety of sounds. Some standouts: BNYX, Pharrell, WondaGurl, Clams Casino, Cubeatz, Take A Daytrip, Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., sadpony, Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat, John Cunningham, Keyon Christ, and so many more. The "Show Out" creative, as such, will probably offer fans a wealth of styles and appeals when it comes to this record's tracklist. Many of these producers feel pretty comfortable in a trap lane, but they will surely branch out and add their own special flair.

Kid Cudi's Stacked INSANO Producer Lineup: Take A Look

"This talented group of individuals helped me execute something next level,” Kid Cudi further expressed on the social media platform. “I am so thankful to have worked w some really awesome folks, and next week u will all hear the magic we all created." Fortunately, this once again steered his page into a more positive direction following a quick clap-back at a troll. Furthermore, they suggested that the 39-year-old wore a dress on Saturday Night Live because he's a part of the Illuminati.

"Dear Issac u silly lil person and all people under this post," he replied. "I got time for muthaf***as like u today. This post is mad f***in l*me of u and sad. A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the [comments] that have been tweetin me all day about this s**t can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u simple a**es say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u f***in simps." For more news on Kid Cudi, stay up to date on HNHH.

