WondaGurl is an enigma.

After getting a placement on JAY Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail at the age of 16, the whole world suddenly wanted to know who this super-producer-in-the-making from the Greater Toronto Area was and how they could get one of her beats for their next project. Taking nothing for granted, the producer born Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde used her new platform as the place to set up catapult. Among her achievements, WondaGurl got two placements on Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (“Used To,” “Company”), and provided additional production on Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” Her biggest placement to date has to be “Antidote,” Travis Scott’s monster hit that Oshunrinde produced along with Eestbound. It’s still early, but preliminary reports predict longevity and greatness.

#BlessUpBrampton, the Queen is here.