WondaGurl has been a star behind the boards for over a decade producing and writing for rap superstars, but she's riding solo here.

But this one is all Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde. Interestingly, though this song pulls from elements of EDM, dance, and electronic. However, it's also familiar with its intergalactic, hypnotic, and atmospheric synths that we have come to know and love her for. Moreover, the trap percussion is prevalent in this multi-faceted instrumental single.

WondaGurl deserves a lot of credit for helping propel the careers of many rappers during her tenure in the hip-hop world. Travis Scott and Don Toliver have been the biggest beneficiaries, even though they are superstars separate from her. But even if you don't want to go that far, you cannot deny her portfolio. Rihanna , JAY-Z, Drake, JID, SZA, Pop Smoke , Lil Uzi Vert , Quavo, the list goes on.

