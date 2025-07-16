WondaGurl deserves a lot of credit for helping propel the careers of many rappers during her tenure in the hip-hop world. Travis Scott and Don Toliver have been the biggest beneficiaries, even though they are superstars separate from her. But even if you don't want to go that far, you cannot deny her portfolio. Rihanna, JAY-Z, Drake, JID, SZA, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, the list goes on.
Overall, like all producers, she's taken a back seat to allow for the those on the mic to shine even brighter. But WondaGurl is ditching all that on her proper debut single, "OCEANS." She's been credited on other tracks over the last few years alongside Jovian, Tre Capital, and The Royal Teens.
But this one is all Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde. Interestingly, though this song pulls from elements of EDM, dance, and electronic. However, it's also familiar with its intergalactic, hypnotic, and atmospheric synths that we have come to know and love her for. Moreover, the trap percussion is prevalent in this multi-faceted instrumental single.
This is something that honestly could have fit snuggly on FKA twigs' new record, EUSEXUA.
But we are glad that the Ontario native is taking full ownership of this incredibly well mixed and produced cut.
Hopefully, this leads to a full-fledged inaugural project for WondaGurl. She's been teasing the possibility of concocting one on her Instagram as recently as April of this year. She did so while previewing a track writing, "damage v2.flp.. Should I drop a project?"
Also making this a real possibility is the fact that her latest post was captioned, "new era." It's a small nugget to speculate off of, but we are holding out hope. Be sure to check out "OCEANS" below.