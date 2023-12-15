Kid Cudi Reveals "INSANO" Release Date

Kid Cud was supposed to drop his album INSANO back in September. Overall, it was going to be part of a stacked release date. However, numerous artists on that day decided to delay their albums. Polo G also did something similar, much to the chagrin of fans. Regardless, Cudi has continued to release singles and snippets since that time. His supporters have been anticipating a 2024 release, and there have been all sorts of teasers. On social media, Cudi continues to talk about the potential features.

Last night turned out be massive for Cudi. He reunited with Kanye West and is set to be on the album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign. Furthermore, he made an announcement regarding his upcoming album. Effectively, fans got an official release date. In the tweet below from NFR Podcast, you can see that he is going to drop on January 12th. Interestingly enough, that is not too far away. He will pretty well be releasing his album in exactly four weeks from now. That is an exciting prospect for all of his fans.

Kid Cudi Gives Fans Hope

Additionally, a ton of great features are confirmed so far. Juice WRLD, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, ASAP Rocky, Pusha T, and even Wiz Khalifa will be on the album. Previously, Cudi said that this project would have over 40 songs on it. At this point, it remains to be seen whether or not that will actually be the case. However, there is no doubt that this is an album that fans are quite excited for. Cudi always brings a unique sound to the table, and his diehards are hoping for something iconic.

Hopefully, Cudi is able to keep his promise for January 12th. Let us know what your expectations are for the album, in the comments section below. What other features would you like to see on here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming albums.

