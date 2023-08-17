Kid Cudi Unveils “INSANO” Album Cover

Kid Cudi shared a new, critical detail of his next release with followers on social media today. The Cleveland-born performer finally unveiled the album cover for his LP INSANO, getting fans geared up for his latest project. Brooklyn-based artist and designer KAWS is the mind behind INSANO‘s cover art. It’s colorful and vibrant, boasting vivid shades of pink, blue, green, and more. It also features some black, sketch-like details, cementing its modern flair.

The lively artwork appears to match the bright and dreamy sound of the artist’s June arrival, “Porsche Topless,” suggesting that there could be more of that to come. Kid Cudi has worked alongside KAWS in the past, and supporters seem thrilled that they’ve joined forces once again. INSANO is expected to drop on September 15 of this year. It’ll be his ninth full-length offering, following 2022’s Entergalactic.

KAWS-Designed INSANO Artwork

Rumors have swirling about what other artists fans will hear the project, with many suspecting features from Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, and more. At the end of last month, Kid Cudi even gave listeners a preview of his collaboration with Steve Aoki, “Electrowave Baby 2.0.,” during the DJ’s Tomorrowland set. Kid Cudi’s been teasing INSANO on Twitter for some time now, recently sharing that there are three more album covers on the way. He confirmed today that this will be the main album cover, with the other ones set to arrive tonight. He’s also been hinting at some upcoming merch, presumably also designed by KAWS, that fans can’t wait to get their hands on.

Fortunately for those looking to catch up with Kid Cudi, it appears as though they can see him on Drink Champs soon. “Ima sit and talk w Nore and ima address some stuff, talk about my journey last few years and the future,” he recently Tweeted. “Stay tuned for that.” It seems like it’s a go, as N.O.R.E responded, claiming that they’re “waiting.”

