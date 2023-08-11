Kid Cudi’s Grandmother Passed Away At Age 101, He Writes Tribute Message

Rest In Peace.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kid Cudi’s Grandmother Passed Away At Age 101, He Writes Tribute Message

Kid Cudi took to Twitter on Friday (August 11) to share some heartbreaking news. The Cleveland creative shared with fans that his grandmother passed away peacefully at 101 years of age. Moreover, his supporters and regular users alike shared their sympathies, messages of support and condolences in the comments. “My grandma died today peacefully at 101,” he wrote. “She lived a long life and Ill miss her so much. Bye for now Grandma. Ill see u again one day. I love you.” We send our heartfelt condolences to Cudi and wish him well on his path of healing, grief, and his future career.

Furthermore, this news is never easy to handle for anyone, but it comes during a time in which Kid Cudi should be excited and happy for the rest of his year. For example, his next album INSANO is expected to release sometime in September. A lot of his fanbase is ecstatic for the release, and are looking forward to seeing him in a solo studio album capacity once again. Previous from this decade and the end of the last albums, excluding Man On The Moon III, have been collaborations or soundtracks for his Netflix special Entergalactic.

Read More: Kid Cudi Launches Clothing Brand, Members Of The Rage

Kid Cudi Mourns His Grandma

It’s sad that the 39-year-old won’t get to enjoy this release with his grandma, but we’re sure she will be with him every step of the way. Although it was in a much lighter context, and perhaps is insensitive to refer to within this piece, Kid Cudi recently shared how he sees himself aging. This was after fans clowned him for hopping on the McDonald’s Grimace shake trend. “I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an a**hole on here cuz im being myself,” he wrote on Twitter. “I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it.”

“Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40??” he continued in other tweets. “Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey. As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it.” For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, check back in with HNHH.
Rest In Peace to Scott Mescudi’s grandmother.

Read More: Kid Cudi Calls Out “Homophobes” Speculating On His Sexuality

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.