Kid Cudi’s Grandmother Passed Away At Age 101, He Writes Tribute Message

Kid Cudi took to Twitter on Friday (August 11) to share some heartbreaking news. The Cleveland creative shared with fans that his grandmother passed away peacefully at 101 years of age. Moreover, his supporters and regular users alike shared their sympathies, messages of support and condolences in the comments. “My grandma died today peacefully at 101,” he wrote. “She lived a long life and Ill miss her so much. Bye for now Grandma. Ill see u again one day. I love you.” We send our heartfelt condolences to Cudi and wish him well on his path of healing, grief, and his future career.

Furthermore, this news is never easy to handle for anyone, but it comes during a time in which Kid Cudi should be excited and happy for the rest of his year. For example, his next album INSANO is expected to release sometime in September. A lot of his fanbase is ecstatic for the release, and are looking forward to seeing him in a solo studio album capacity once again. Previous from this decade and the end of the last albums, excluding Man On The Moon III, have been collaborations or soundtracks for his Netflix special Entergalactic.

Read More: Kid Cudi Launches Clothing Brand, Members Of The Rage

Kid Cudi Mourns His Grandma

My grandma died today peacefully at 101. She lived a long life and Ill miss her so much. Bye for now Grandma. Ill see u again one day. I love you 🙏🏾💕 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) August 11, 2023

It’s sad that the 39-year-old won’t get to enjoy this release with his grandma, but we’re sure she will be with him every step of the way. Although it was in a much lighter context, and perhaps is insensitive to refer to within this piece, Kid Cudi recently shared how he sees himself aging. This was after fans clowned him for hopping on the McDonald’s Grimace shake trend. “I see people dont get my humor and thats ok but dont be an a**hole on here cuz im being myself,” he wrote on Twitter. “I dont care what anyone thinks, ima always be myself. My silly goofy self. And my friends and family love me for it.”

“Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40??” he continued in other tweets. “Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey. As u get older life sucks ur soul from u bit by bit and u lose that light u had inside when u were a kid. Ive always fought to preserve this spirit becuz I knew I didnt want to lose it.” For more news and the latest updates on Kid Cudi, check back in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace to Scott Mescudi’s grandmother.

Read More: Kid Cudi Calls Out “Homophobes” Speculating On His Sexuality