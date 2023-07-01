Kid Cudi Calls Out “Homophobes” Speculating On His Sexuality

Kid Cudi slammed “homophobes” on Twitter, over the weekend, complaining about those who speculate on his sexuality. He says that they’re living “sad” lives and will be “miserable.” Cudi explained that anytime he shows genuine emotions, users on social media discuss his sexuality.

“U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults,” he began in one tweet. “I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more. Smh.”

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

He added in another post: “Its like ‘oh he smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a dick!’ Its like word?? Thats what we on now?? Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives.” Fans shared plenty of supportive messages in response to Cudi’s posts. When one user remarked that it’s “sad” Cudi considers it a diss, he clarified that he’s not insulted.

“Its more the ignorence, Im not insulted,” he replied to the follower. “Its just sad to see people so lame, its sad someone, a man, cant show joy without there being some conversation about their sexually. People been callin me gay for years, it is what it is, it just never reached this level of fuckery until now.”

Kid Cudi Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality

In other posts, Cudi reflected on his strict upbringing. He wrote: “When I was a lil boy, my dad was super militant. He never liked us playin around most of the time, he was very strict. Its almost like being silly was a sign of weakness to him. I vowed when I was young to never let anyone, not even my father, dim my light.” Check out more of Cudi’s posts above.

