Kid Cudi Becomes F1 Superfan After Meeting Lewis Hamilton

Kid Cudi has developed a new passion – Formula One. The rapper caught his first Grand Prix over the weekend, hitting up the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium to support Lewis Hamilton. “Pulled up to support my boy @LewisHamilton since I was in town. @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 first race Ive ever been too, thanx to Mercedes for holding it down 🙏🏾💕👽🚀,” Cudi tweeted alongside a picture taken in the Mercedes hospitality area. Cudi was in Belgium in order to perform at the Tomorrowland Festival in Antwerp, about 100 miles from the F1 track.

Further posts from Cudi showed the musician getting an up-close look at Hamilton’s car, which The Moon Man referred to as a “spacecraft”. Cudi also posted up with the Mercedes pit crew and posted some short videos from the race itself. Hamilton finished fourth as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his eighth consecutive race.

Read More: Kid Cudi announces that The Scotts is back in production

X

Cudi took to Instagram after the race, posting more pictures from his time in Belgium, including several with Hamilton himself. “🙏🏾💕✌🏾 Such a blessing seeing my guy do his thing today. Lewis, U are a very special human, it was truly an honor. Congrats on an epic race my friend. Looks like im hooked, ima have to start watchin more races. Gotta support u brother, the love is mutual. Thank u for takin care of us man!! Enjoy that MOTR pack!!,” Cudi added as a caption.

However, Cudi will have to wait a while to enjoy any more F1. Belgium marked the last Grand Prix before the summer break. Racing will recommence on August 27 with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort. It’s the penultimate European Grand Prix of the season, with the series heading to Asia following the Italian Grand Prix on September 3. Perhaps Cudi will head back to the Mercedes garage when F1 comes to North America later this year. While the Miami Grand Prix was held back in May, the main North American leg begins with the US Grand Prix on October 22. The 2023 F1 calendar also features the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

[via]