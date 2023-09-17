Kid Cudi Reveals Eerie Skeleton Tattoo

Kid Cudi showed off a new tattoo of his skeleton coming down his forearm onto his hands on social media. Fans online had mixed responses to the new ink. When The Shade Room shared it on Instagram, some found it to be corny, while others defended the Man on the Moon rapper.

“Every white guy that has been hooked on meth has that tattoo lol,” one fan commented. Another joked: “He bout 10yrs to late with that corny ass trendy tatt!" Others defended Cudi. One wrote: “Here comes everyone with the ‘Everyone got the same tattoo’ comments! Well how about stop breathing cuz someone is breathing too… Corns!.”

Kid Cudi At Governors Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Kid Cudi headlines night one of Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The latest tattoo for Cudi comes as he builds up excitement for his next album, Insano. Earlier this month, he announced that he's delaying the project until January to make sure it's the best that it can be. “I have to push INSANO back until January. I want to make sure that everything lines up and I give y’all the best version of myself. This album is amazing and I want to make sure I present it in the best way for y'all. Thats the bad news,” Cudi said on Twitter. He added: “I still plan on releasing the next single soon so don’t even worry about that… Since I’m doing this and I know you all are fiending to get a listen of the album, I’m releasing two new jams from INSANO tonight on Soundcloud.”

Kid Cudi Shows Off New Tattoo

Insano will be the first album from Cudi since 2022's Entergalactic. Be on the lookout for further updates on Insano on HotNewHipHop in the coming months.

