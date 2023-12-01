Kid Cudi's Cleveland Roots Disputed By Rich Paul

Rich Paul took aim at Kid Cudi's Cleveland heritage during a recent appearance on Jake Paul's podcast. “Do I think how Cudi treats Cleveland is weird? No, because I don’t think Cleveland ever embraced Cudi, unfortunately. Because you can’t expect somebody to treat a situation any different to how they were treated," Paul said.

Despite Paul's comments, Cudi has also repped his home city. His debut mixtape in 2008 featured the track "Cleveland is the Reason". Furthermore, the release featured several other references to the Ohio hub. He also launched a Cleveland-based music festival, Man Moon's Landing, last year. “It was dope. I was exposed to a lot of different things. It was like a suburb and the hood was a couple blocks away. There was a bar at the end of my street my dad used to take me to. He would talk to his buddies and have a beer and I would sit there and eat jellybeans. I was like 5 or 6. I came to New York solely to do music. The response was never what I wanted [in Cleveland] because the Cleveland audience only wanted to hear that street sh-t," Cudi said in 2008.

Jake Paul Also Trashes Kid Cudi

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Paul also took shots at Cudi. Paul's grievance surrounded Cudi's appearance fees. Paul claimed that he had reached out to Cudi about performing at his 2021 fight against Tyron Woodley. However, Cudi's fee was just too much for Paul to afford. "I tried to get him to perform at the Tyron Woodley fight just before I came out and he asked for like, an astronomical fee that was like, 'F-ck you.' I get it, but it's like, this was like some sh-t to tap in back with the city. Like, first event back from Covid," Paul explained.

Furthermore, Paul argued that he gave discounts on his appearance fees when the City of Cleveland was involved. With Cudi out, Paul instead made his ring entrance to recordings of Machine Gun Kelly's "Till I Die" and Jeezy's "Put On". Paul would go on to beat the retired MMA fighter via split decision. Cudi has not yet responded to the allegations.

