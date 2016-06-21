Sensei to the legends, producer/A&R extraordinaire Plain Pat has overseen some of the most influential hip hop projects of the last 15 years. Most notably, the American record executive acted as A&R for The College Dropout, Kanye West’s untouchable debut LP. Almost as impressive as that, Plain Pat produced nearly every song (along with Emile) on Kid Cudi’s 2008 debut project A Kid Named Cudi, a mixtape that arguably transformed hip hop into what it is today. More recently, with four production credits on Kanye’s latest record The Life of Pablo, Plain Pat has been focused on Kid Cudi’s comeback LP and working with up-and-coming Winnipeg-artist Allan Kingdom. Plain Pat What Up!?