Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film

Kid Cudi is returning to acting with a new animated vehicle, Slime. The Cleveland musician is set to star in and produce the film about two individuals who set off on a quest to find a cure for the side effects of a medical trial. The film will serve as the directorial debut of Jeron Braxton, an animator best known for Baby Demon. The script is the work of Brian Ash, best known for The Boondocks.

Cudi is set to play Glenn, a lab worker kidnapped by protagonist Muna as she searches for a cure for the trial that she underwent and that Glenn was involved in. It has not been revealed at this time who will be voicing Muna. This year, Cudi won an Emmy for his work in the trippy Netflix special, Entergalatic. He also had a supporting role in the Disney+ series Crater. However, the series was controversially pulled by the streaming platform after just a few weeks.

Elsewhere, Cudi took aim at Rich Paul in a recent tweet Paul had previously gone after Cudi for "not being embraced by the city of Cleveland". “Ok so I just saw this and heres my thoughts: Rich Paul doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland and Ive been goin there on holidays and summer breaks for years. Mostly when im in Cleveland, its family time. I'm not throwin events in the city cuz its already too hot for me in the city. When im there I like the chill. Im not hangin at Cleveland clubs or in the streets or whatever the f-ck else u expect me to do. Oh I get it, was I suppose to catch a couple Browns or Cavs games? Im the most lowkey guy around. You aint suppose to see me brother. Thats number 1," Cudi began.

However, Cudi wasn't finished. “Number 2: I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree. Radio in Cleveland might not play my sh-t, but I had 20k people at Moon Man’s Landing in Cleveland last year. A success. And were doin it again too. Not only does the city embrace me, I make most people in that city and the state of Ohio proud. Everytime I record a record I mention the city. Thats all day. Everybody that listens to my music knows Im proud of where im from," he concluded.

