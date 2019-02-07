deadline
- MusicFans Call Out Publication For Mistaking Skepta For Wiley In Antisemitism ArticleWiley was striped of his MBE for previous antisemitic comments.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film"Slime" will also be produced by Cudi.By Ben Mock
- MusicErykah Badu Joins Cast Of "The Piano Lesson"Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington have a newly-announced co-star for the upcoming film.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson Says It "Would've Been Hell" If Texans Traded Will FullerDeshaun Watson says it "would've been hell" is the Texans traded Will Fuller.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence COVID-19 Story Accidentally Published By "Deadline"The story has since been taken down, but some believe the news will break anytime soon.By Erika Marie
- SportsDevin McCourty Trashes NFL For Attempting To Move Opt-Out DeadlineDevin McCourty rips the NFL for trying to push forward the opt-out deadline.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Virus Hits White HouseVice President Mike Pence released a statement through his press secretary sharing the news that a staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.By Erika Marie
- TV"Atlanta" Set To Return To FX In 2021 With Season 3 & 4New details regarding the upcoming seasons of Atlanta revealed.By Aron A.
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Reveals Which Teams Almost Traded For Him At The DeadlineBell was a wanted man.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesJohn Cho Seriously Injured On Set, Delays Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" For Half A YearThe actor will undergo surgery.By Erika Marie
- NewsPaula Patton & Marques Houston To Star In BET+ Thriller "Sacrifice"The film is set to premiere next year.By Erika Marie
- MusicChance The Rapper Will Executive Produce & Contribute To "Steven Universe" MusicalThe movie will also feature performances by Estelle and Uzo AdubaBy Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTyler Perry & BET Partner Up For Streaming Service OfferBET+ will reportedly launch sometime in the Fall.By Erika Marie
- Music"How High 2" Premieres On MTV To "Super High" Ratings"How High 2" survives a swath of "Old Head Energy" to post solid ratings on its 420 premiere date.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Apologizes For Racist Revenge Comment: "I Missed The Point"Liam Neeson offers a formal apology over his controversial comments. By Aron A.
- SportsPelicans Invented A New Breed Of "Tampering" By Trolling The LakersThe New Orleans Pelicans proved themselves to be "damn petty" with the collapse of their franchise ideals.By Devin Ch