Missy Elliott Joins The Cast Of Pharrell's Upcoming New Movie

Last year, Missy Elliott accomplished something incredibly impressive. Her career was honored with a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. She lit up the stage during her induction unpacking some of her greatest hits. Despite the honor it was her mother who stole the show for a number of fans watching. She officially became the first ever female rapper to be inducted into the Hall. Just a few months later she performed at the Kennedy Center Honors alongside Rapsody to pay tribute to Queen Latifah.

Now the multi-medium talent is once again stretching her creative potential. According to Deadline, she's joining the cast of an upcoming film Pharrell is in the process of creating. The film doesn't have a title yet but it does have a director. The film will be helmed by legendary director Michel Gondry. The story of the movie is set to revolve around the producers childhood in Virginia Beach. She isn't the first musical star to join the cast as Halle Bailey was also tapped to act in the film. Check out the full report of details known about the film so far below.

Missy Elliott To Star In Upcoming Pharrell Movie

Later this year, Missy Elliott will break new ground by taking off on her first ever headlining tour. Tickets for the tour went on sale last month and the tour itself will get underway in July. Stretching until mid-August she will play a number of dates in both American and Canadian cities. She's also bringing Busta Rhymes, Timbaland, and Ciara along for the ride as opening acts in the highly-anticipated road show. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting the chance to see her live for years now finally have the chance to enjoy the dynamic performer.

