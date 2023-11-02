Missy Elliott Honored To Be First Female Rapper In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

This years induction ceremony for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame will take place this weekend. The inductees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, The Spinners, and Missy Elliott. Missy in particular stood out to many as she's set to be the first female rapper ever inducted into the hall. In a recent interview on Good Morning America she discussed how it felt to be honored by the hall and in particular to be the first female rapper.

She spoke on how distant a possibility it seemed at first for her to ever end up somewhere like the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, but she's thrilled and honored to be there. Elliott specifically said that "words can't describe" just how honored she is to be a part of it all. Subsequently she concluded the interview by addressing the common criticisms that rap artists don't belong in a "rock & roll" hall of fame. She defended the genre saying “no matter what people say the hip-hop world is something special and unique.” Check out the full interview below.

Missy Elliott Talks Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Missy joins a pretty elite class of rappers who have been inducted into the hall. Additionally Jay-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, Public Enemy, The Beastie Boys, Run-DMC and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five precede her as rap acts to be let in.

Missy is seen by many as one of the quintessential women of hip hop. That's why fans were so surprised to see her left out of Netflix's Ladies First docuseries earlier this year. One place she does get her credit is in discussions of "Verzuz" battles. She's often cited as being unbeatable in a hypothetical Verzuz. Even Busta Rhymes said he didn't want to challenge her. What do you think of Missy Elliott's perspective on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame? Let us know in the comment section below.

