Lil Durk Shares New Snippet Sampling Missy Elliott

Durk is giving fans something to dance to on his new snippet.

Lil Durk has new music on the way and as artists so often do these days he took to social media to share a short snippet of the song to build up hype. In the snippet that Durk shared, fans immediately noticed a very familiar beat sampled on the song. That song is Missy Elliott's classic hit "Get Ur Freak On" which gets a hard-hitting makeover in Durk's version. The snippet he shares is short but laced with hard-hitting bars and adlibs.

Fans in the comments of a repost of the clip shared their thoughts on it. "Feels like im held at gunpoint being forced to dance," reads the top comment. There's a number of fans expressing similar takes that Durk's hard-hitting style sounds out of place over such a danceable beat. "How I’m suppose to get my freak on to this?" another comment reads. Despite some negative comments, there are still plenty of people vibing with it. "i like it 😭🤣🤣🤣," reads another one of the top comments. Listen to the entire snippet below.

Lil Durk Samples Missy Elliott In New Song

This new track isn't the only one Lil Durk has coming soon. He's also teaming up with Sexyy Red for a remix and the pair have been teasing it a lot. The way they've been teasing it has been particularly funny for fans. The two have been playfully taking shots back and forth at each other on social media, much to the delight of onlookers from both fanbases.

Last month, Lil Durk turned up at one of the stops on Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour. The rapper has been teasing a new album called For All The Dogs all summer and it's expected to be released later this month. Durk's appearance at a show began major speculation that he could be making an appearance on the forthcoming album. What do you think of Lil Durk sampling "Get Ur Freak On" in his new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

