Lil Durk Sued Over Fan Injury During His Concert

Lil Durk is the latest rapper to face some legal challenges stemming from a particularly rowdy concert. In Durk’s case, he’s being sued by a young fan who was trampled during a recent show. According to All Hip Hop, the lawsuit was filed last month by the boy’s father Marcus Sloss and it also names Live Nation, iHeartRadio, and the venue that hosted the show as defendants. They’re reportedly looking for $50k in damages and legal fees stemming from the medical fees resulting from the incident and the trial itself.

The lawsuit stems from Lil Durk’s performance at 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam at the United Center in Chicago. During the show many in the audience falsely believed that shots had been fired, causing panic. In the rush for fans to leave the venue many, including the boy at the center of the lawsuit, were injured. The chaotic situation resulted in some scary stories for those trying to navigate the panicked crowd. The lawsuit claims that negligence and mishandling of the situation were present by the named parties. Check out video of the resulting panic at the show below.

Injured Fan Sues Lil Durk And Live Nation

Lil Durk’s Chicago show at the United Center was allegedly shot up causing the show to shut down early 😳pic.twitter.com/RjHzUN5dCZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 13, 2023

Lil Durk has a new song coming out with one of the breakout stars of 2023, Sexyy Red. The pair have a new remix on the way soon and they’ve been finding funny ways to tease it. They took a series of playful shots back and forth at each other on social media. The teases had fans buzzing over the upcoming track.

Lil Durk also popped up alongside plenty of other celebs at Beyonce’s recent stop in LA on the Renaissance tour. Celebrities absolutely piled on top of each other at the event and Durk ended up running into Jay-Z and Travis Scott while there. What do you think of the fans claim that Lil Durk and company are responsible for their injuries at the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

