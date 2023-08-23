Lil Durk Walks Out With Drake At LA “It’s All A Blur” Show

Drake’s currently making his way around the U.S and Canada on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. Fans have been eager to see what special guests will be spotted on the tour, recently being surprised with Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, Kim Kardashian, and more. Earlier this summer, the Canadian performer even walked out with Lil Yachty, much to fans’ excitement. At a recent tour stop in Los Angeles, Drake walked out with another surprise guest, Lil Durk.

As one would expect, fans were thrilled by his appearance. In a clip of their entrance, the crowd is heard going nuts for the duo. The guest appearance has also now managed to get social media users speculating about what kind of significance it could have. Many think that Drake could be hinting at a Lil Durk feature on For All The Dogs, which is believed to be dropping this Friday. Though it’s unconfirmed, it would make sense based on a statement the Chicago MC recently made on Twitter.

“Feel like going on my feature run,” Lil Durk wrote earlier this week. “I’m healed,” he added, “First stop sexy red second stop ytbFATT.” Though the rapper failed to mention Drake, a collab on his new album would certainly fall into line with what he said. It’s clear that fans would appreciate a Lil Durk feature on For All The Dogs, following the massive success of their 2020 team-up, “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Last month, Durk faced an unexpected health scare and was hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration. This led the performer to cancel a slew of his own tour dates, much to fans’ disappointment. He picked back up with a show in his hometown, which was unfortunately clouded by a false shooting threat. This resulted in the show ending early and some merch stands getting looted. Luckily, he was able to have a great show the following night. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Lil Durk and Drake.

