Amazon Music Confirms Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Release Date

Drake will officially be releasing his next studio album, For All The Dogs, on Friday, August 25. Amazon Music confirmed the news in a post on social media, Tuesday. It’s unclear whether Amazon intended to reveal the date now, as Drake has still yet to announce it anywhere.

Replying to a post from OVO Sound sharing the cover artwork for the album, Amazon Music’s Twitter account wrote: “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th!!” Fans on the platform quickly assumed the post was a mistake on Amazon Music’s part. “Stg if drake postpones this album bc yall dropped this date Alexa’s gonna get it,” one replied. “Amazon of all people leaking the date is hilarious,” another wrote.

The closest Drake has come to confirming the date came during a recent stop on the It’s All a Blur tour. He told the audience in New York City: “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f*cking. I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.” Check out Amazon Music’s reveal of the release date below.

drizzy's son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th ‼️ https://t.co/zKMbH2hfJy — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) August 22, 2023

As for what fans can expect from the album, Drake confirmed that his longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj will be a guest on For All The Dogs. “Imma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, ‘cuz I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drake told his audience during a concert in July. “So Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

