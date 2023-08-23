Chrissy Teigen Jokes That Drake’s Flying Sperm Prop Is Smaller Than She Imagined

Chrissy Teigen says that the flying sperm prop at Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour is smaller than she imagined. Reflecting on the concert on Instagram, Tuesday, Teigen shared her thoughts on the viral part of the tour.

“Drake! I met the flying spermatozoa backstage! Much smaller than I imagined but still very impactful,” she captioned a video of herself. She also shared a selfie next to one of the props backstage in another post. Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the remark. One wrote: “Not smaller than Mr. John Legend ‘AKA- tú esposo’ [laughing emojis] Champagne Papis are not measured in size.” Another wrote: “Did you just call @champagnepapi a spermatozoa?!?!”

Chrissy Teigen With John Legend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched) (L-R) Miles Theodore Stephens, John Legend, Luna Simone Stephens, and Chrissy Teigen attend Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” drive-in premiere at The Grove on November 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Teigen is far from the only celebrity to attend Drake’s tour. During his first stop in Los Angeles on Monday night, he welcomed LeBron James and his son, Bronny. Drake’s ongoing tour comes as he prepares for the release of his new album, For All the Dogs. While he hasn’t confirmed a release date, Amazon Music appeared to leak that it will be dropping on Friday, August 25th, in a tweet from earlier this week. “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th!!” the company wrote in response to the cover art reveal.

Chrissy Teigen After Drake’s Concert

The artwork features a drawing of a white dog with glowing red eyes set in front of a black background. It was handled by Drake’s son, Adonis. Further details on the project are unclear, but Drake did reference working on a song with Nicki Minaj during a concert, last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake’s For All the Dogs on HotNewHipHop.

