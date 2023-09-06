Drake Appears To Tease “For All The Dogs” Release Date With Cryptic IG Post

Drake may have just teased the release date for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, with a cryptic post on Instagram. On his Story, Drake shared a picture of the back of his head and astute fans have noticed that the numbers 0, 9, 2, and 2 are beaded into his hair going downwards. This could represent the date September 22nd, which, being a Friday, would make sense as a release date for new music.

Drake has been hyping up an announcement of the release date for For All The Dogs for months at this point. While in New York, earlier this summer, he described it as being just “weeks away.” Then in August, Amazon Music appeared to leak August 25th as a release date, but that day came and went with no new music. Most recently, during a concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, the Toronto rapper promised to supply fans with more details shortly.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I know y’all worried about this album. You think I’mma wait till, like, next year to drop this s**t. I promise you I’m not, I promise you,” he said at the time. “I got an album coming out called For All the Dogs. It’s — I know I say this a lot — it’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas, maybe tomorrow night. I don’t know, I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.” Check out Drake’s latest apparent hint at a release date for the album below.

Drake Possibly Teases “For All The Dogs” Release Date

As for further details on For All The Dogs, Drake has held his cards close to his chest. He did, however, reveal that his longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj will be a guest on the project during a concert in Detroit in July.

