Drake Says He Might Reveal “For All The Dogs” Release Date At Vegas Show Tonight

Drake’s For All The Dogs quickly became one of the most anticipated albums of 2023 upon its release date, and the mystery and anticipation behind its rollout has only added to that. Moreover, the Toronto superstar spent a lot of time during his ongoing “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 S*vage addressing this project. Sometimes, he gave hints about features and how he feels about it, and other times, he spoke on its as-of-yet unknown release date. Even though it’s dropping soon, its previouscover art reveal left many fans thinking it would drop that week, and that wasn’t the case. However, now we’re going through that doubt all over again thanks to some recent remarks the 6 God made during his first Las Vegas stop of the tour.

Furthermore, Drake expressed that For All The Dogs is “real close,” and that he might drop the release date at his next Vegas show. This video comes from presumably his first stop on Friday (September 1), so maybe tonight’s show (September 2) will yield some results. Still, this isn’t anything other than speculation, as it’s hard to tell for casual fans and viewers whether this is even from that Vegas show. Perhaps the opportunity came and went, but fans are still holding out hope for tonight.

Drake Hints At Revealing For All The Dogs‘ Release Date Soon

Despite all this anticipation, it’s also very understandable that The Boy hasn’t dropped For All The Dogs yet. After all, he’s on a wildly successful tour that ran into technical difficulties, rescheduled and canceled dates, and brought on so much star power in the form of special guests. As such, it’s difficult to stay fully in album mode when you’re on the road, but if anyone can do it, it’s Drake. When you made that much money and that many headlines over pretty much anything, it’s a great press run to capitalize on.

Now, what remains to be seen is if For All The Dogs will come out during this tour or after. It would be nice to see the OVO mogul revitalize his joint trek with some new material to debut. On the other hand, we bet a full tour dedicated to this next project would make a load of cash as well. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

