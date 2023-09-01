Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Album Has Nicki Minaj Seriously Excited

Drake is perhaps the busiest he’s been in his entire career right now. He’s balancing his time between co-parenting Adonis Graham, touring across North America, and putting the finishing touches on his For All The Dogs LP. The project came as a complete surprise to fans. Mostly because the 36-year-old has already dropped three albums since the last time he was on the road. Since Drizzy first announced along with his poetry book’s debut a few months back he’s been regularly teasing his work, but still, no official release date has been confirmed.

What we do know is that For All The Dogs will supposedly find the Canadian revisiting the “old Drake.” He’ll also connect with Nicki Minaj on the tracklist. Earlier this week she made it clear that she’s ready for her friend to share his work with the world. Rumours suggested the album would arrive on August 25, but those were debunked by the lyricist himself during a performance the next day.

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Drake’s Upcoming Track Could Be A Throwback To The Young Money Days

Nicki Minaj is Ready to Stream For All The Dogs

During her stream, Minaj said, “Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi, I don’t care, Papi, The Barbz want the album.” The father of one hasn’t responded to his fellow “Make Me Proud” rapper yet, but seeing how active he’s been on social media amid his tour, we wouldn’t be surprised if he has a response for the “Barbie World” hitmaker before long.

The Barbz are going to be eating the best they have all year this coming fall. Not only do they have the highly anticipated Dricki collab track coming on Champagne Papi’s For All The Dogs to look forward to, but Minaj is also coming with another album to follow up on 2018’s Queen. Check out the latest single from that, “Last Time I Saw You” at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Gets In Her Singing Bag On “Last Time I Saw You”

[Via]