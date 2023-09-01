Nicki Minaj Gets In Her Singing Bag On “Last Time I Saw You”

Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest legends in the music world. When she burst onto the scene, she immediately became a star. Overall, she is a huge inspiration to women rappers all around the world. Without her, we wouldn’t have many of the incredible talents we have today. However, it has been a while since Nicki gave us a new album. Sure, we ended up getting Queen in 2018, but that was five years ago now. Fans have been wanting a new project, and in November, those desires will be satisfied.

The legend will be coming through with a new album called Pink Friday 2. The original Pink Friday is a classic for many reasons. That said, there is all sorts of hype now that the album is getting a sequel. Over the course of weeks, Nicki has teased a new single called “Last Time I Saw You.” The track eventually made its way to TikTok, and now, it has finally been released on streaming services. Below, you can find a visualizer for the track that was posted to Nicki’s official YouTube page.

Nicki Minaj Continues To Shine

As you will hear, this track sees Nicki in her singing bag. Overall, it makes for a sugary sweet pop song that will have fans reminiscing about previous eras in Nicki’s historic career. This new project promises to contain a plethora of different sounds, and we cannot wait to hear it. As far as lead singles are concerned, this is a strong one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Them nights we wish never ended

Those rules that we wish we bended

Heartbreak that we never mended

Those messages we unsended

Best friends we somehow unfriended

Ain’t care ’bout who we offended

Parties they wish we attended

Got drunk and laughed, it was splendid

