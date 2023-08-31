Nicki Minaj Issues High Stakes Challenge To Female Fans

It’s no secret that Nicki Minaj fans don’t mess around. “The Barbz” as they’re known collectively are among the most intimidating online fanbases. As Nicki’s alleged swatter recently found out, you don’t want to be on the group’s bad side online. But after Nicki was recently challenged online by a fan claiming that not all Barbz are treated equally, she hit back. “Shout out to the women Barbz in this fanbase. I feel like we often get overlooked in this fanbase,” one fan posted to Twitter. The post clearly caught Nicki’s attention because she had a major response ready.

“Could never. Would never. Ever!!! Ok you know what? I need 5 #WomenBarbz to come to hang with me tmrw,” Nicki Minaj began her response. When she says she wants some fans to come hang out with her, she wasn’t kidding. “Use the #LastTimeISawYou hashtag & post the last photo or tour video you have. If you don’t have that, tell me why I should choose you. Love you,” her tweet concludes. Check out the full Twitter exchange below.

Nicki Minaj Wants To Fly 5 Female Fans Out

Nicki later went into even more detail on how fans could win a trip to hang out with her, sharing six criteria she’s looking for. “1. Are you a woman barb? 2. Have I ever met you? 3. What country do you currently live? 4. How long would the flight to LA be? 5. Would you be able to fly out tmrw or following day? 6. Do I currently follow you on TWITTER?”

The Barbz recently propelled Nicki Minaj to yet another massive streaming milestone. She became the first female rapper to hit 31 billion total streams on Spotify. The achievement puts her among some of the most streamed artists on the platform in any genre. She currently sits at #19 in the world in monthly listeners. What do you think of Nicki Minaj offering to fly some of her female Barbz out to hang with her? Let us know in the comment section below.

