the barbz
- Music"Pink Friday 2" Reactions: Nicki Minaj Stunned, Slayed, Shocked & Soured On New AlbumThe Barbz and more fanbases are debating the disses, the samples, the songs, the features, and every little detail in this lengthy project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Issues High Stakes Challenge To Female FansSome fans will get an incredible opportunity with the rapper.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Visual Has The Barbz Praising Her On TwitterReality star Brooke Bailey joins the Queen of Rap in her latest music video.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto Mourns Her Late Friend, Nicki Minaj's Fans The Barbz Hatefully Troll HerThe "777 Radio" host has been publicly mourning Monta, a close pal who was taken from her life too soon.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYouTuber Filing Lawsuit Against The Barbz Speaks Out On "Threatening & Dark" HarassmentThe Harvard graduate called Nicki Minaj "a horrible person" on Twitter earlier this month, resulting in her being bombarded with heinous messages.By Hayley Hynes
- Hip-Hop HistoryThe Barbz Come For Missy Elliott: "You've Never Topped A Single Chart"The 51-year-old asked a seemingly innocent question on social media and was viciously verbally attacked as a result.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTrick Daddy Shows Love To The Barbz After The Beyhive Berates His RestaurantTrick Dadd reloads the clip and fires off more controversial comments about Beyoncé and her infamous fanbase, The Beyhive.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersThe Barbz Might've Just Got Nicki Minaj A Hit Single In Only 8 HoursAfter getting the "Queen" album cut "LLC" trending on social media, the track skyrocketed up the charts. By Madusa S.
- MusicNicki Minaj Clarifies Why She Unfollowed ArtistsNicki is clearing up the rumor mill about any potential beef that's going on. By Madusa S.
- MusicNicki Minaj Leaks Phone Numbers Of Trolls And Instructs The Barbz To "Have No Mercy"Nicki Minaj got the Barbz to do her dirty work after leaking the phone numbers of a group chat that wouldn't stop texting her after they somehow obtained her digits.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Is Pregnant: The Barbz ReactCongrats to the Queen. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Nicki Minaj Loves PinkNicki Minaj wears pink, a lot.By HNHH Staff
- MusicNicki Minaj Riles Fans Up With The Hints Of A ComebackNicki Minaj fans are excited.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDoja Cat Teases Nicki Minaj "Say So" RemixDoja Cat revealed that her single "Say So" will be receiving the remix treatment with none other than Nicki Minaj.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Break-Up Rumor DebunkedThe Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty break up rumors were apparently started by one bored Nicki Minaj stan.By Rose Lilah
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Fans & Label "Bullied" HerThe Barbz refused to wait any longer for Nicki Minaj's "Yikes" single. By Noah C
- MusicBhad Bhabie Battles Barbz For Saying Nicki Minaj Doesn't Write All Of Her RapsThey weren't having it.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Making Of Nicki Minaj's QueendomAs fans gear up for the release of Nicki Minaj's fifth album, we take a look at how she's maintained her status over a ten year spell at the top of the heap.By Robert Blair
- MusicNicki Minaj's Barbz Come For Megan Thee Stallion After She Names Her Top 5 Female MCsThey're not happy.By hnhh