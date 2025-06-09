Nicki Minaj Shares Heartfelt & Supportive Advice For The Barbz

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 444 Views
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
For every time Nicki Minaj has considered retiring due to the pressures of fame, there are a thousand times in which the Barbz motivated her.

Nicki Minaj is very grateful for all of her career opportunities, achievements, and accolades, and she has a massive group of people to thank. Her fans, the Barbz, have supported her every step of the way, and she often repays the favor by encouraging them to thrive.

During a recent Twitter Spaces session caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the Trinidadian femcee had a wholesome message to share with fans. It emphasized self-worth, confidence, determination, righteousness, and defiance against oppositional forces.

"I was just coming by to tell you guys how beautiful you are," Nicki Minaj told her fans. "How amazing, intelligent, sweet, loving, [and] funny you are. Just all of those things that I just wanted to let you know, and that's all that I wanted to come and say. [...] What you should be doing is focusing on your bodies and making your bodies be a healing temple. Not out there busting it open. We in a new phase now, Barbz. The less h*eing that's gon' be going on is the better for us, okay?"

"You make sure that they know your motherf***ing worth," she continued. "And you make sure that you know your own worth, okay? This is not about some cute whatever. This is about you and your power. And don't you ever give it away. Don't let no motherf***ing body think that they can motherf***ing emotionally control you or mentally motherf***ing abuse you. Okay, Barbz, I love you. I will talk to y'all tomorrow."

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

However, as much as this may seem like a casual message, many Barbz really needed to hear this and hope they get more coming soon. That's because of Nicki Minaj's disappointing absence on Tha Carter VI, the new Lil Wayne album.

Many fans hoped that Young Money would reunite on wax on this comeback LP. But we'll have to wait for that possibility a little longer.

In fact, many folks are speculating about a potential Young Money, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne tour which could tag Drake and many others along for the ride. Hopefully fans' crossed fingers manifest this in the near future.

