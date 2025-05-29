Nicki Minaj is one of the greatest rappers of all time at this point, and it turns out that her life could've turned out very differently. She recently spoke with Vogue Italia for a cover interview, during which she discussed a whole lot of different topics.

Specifically, though, the Trinidadian femcee reflected on her motherhood journey and all the life and career sacrifices she's made over the years. This, in addition to constant public scrutiny and the pressures of fame, made her consider quitting her efforts on multiple occasions.

"I’ve heard every possible criticism about me. I’ve thought about quitting so many times," Nicki Minaj reflected concerning her career. "I’m glad I didn’t. I hope my story can be an inspiration and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up."

"As a woman, I put off becoming a mother," she added later on. "A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children. Some don’t regret it, but others do. I put it off. And I didn’t go to every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, or birthday party because I had to work to support my family. I think the price was not having a ‘normal’ life. Things are different now, because I can give my son things I never had, but there are things I want to make sure he has, and I still need to figure out how to give them to him."

Nicki Minaj Vogue Italia

Despite these pressures and tough choices, the Queen of the Barbz is grateful that she is her only competition at this point. "I don’t feel like I need to prove anything anymore, and that’s a beautiful feeling," she remarked. Of course, this doesn't mean there's no creative drive or hunger anymore, as Nicki Minaj has more music on the way.

"I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush," she told the publication of her next album. "I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it."