Nicki Minaj Stuns On The Cover Of "Vogue Italia"

BY Cole Blake
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Nicki Minaj discussed where she's at with a new album, her experiences with motherhood, and more in the interview.

Nicki Minaj looks stunning on the cover of the latest edition of Vogue Italia. She sat down with the outlet for a lengthy interview in which she discussed new music, motherhood, dealing with fame, and much more. For the photoshoot, she rocked clothes from Balenciaga, Miu Miu, and more.

Fans on social media are loving the cover. In the comments of Vogue Italia's Instagram post, they've been showing tons of support. "That bottom line of this cover is EXACTLY how I describe you to people lmfao. I love this for you SO much already! Let me get ready to read this article on the treadmill this morning while Freedom plays in the background," one user wrote. Another added: "That face card got absolutely NO competition."

At one point during the interview, she discussed the sacrifices she's made to become one of the most iconic rappers in history. She explained: "As a woman, I put off becoming a mother. A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children. Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off. And I didn't go to every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, or birthday party because I had to work to support my family. I think the price was not having a 'normal' life. Things are different now, because I can give my son things I never had, but there are things I want to make sure he has, and I still need to figure out how to give them to him. When we go out, for example, I have to worry that someone will take his picture. So every day I have to ask myself: is it more important to go for a walk with my son, or to make sure he doesn't get photographed?”

Nicki Minaj New Album

Elsewhere during the interview, Minaj provided some insight on her next album. “I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it," she said. She also mentioned wanting to get back on the road once it does release. She added: “[I want] to experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz.”

Minaj didn't provide any further details on who she might be collaborating with on the project, but she did name several of her favorite young artists at the moment. “Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng," she said.

