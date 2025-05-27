Nicki Minaj Reveals How She's Approaching Her Next Album

BY Cole Blake 801 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj also hinted at wanting to embark on a major tour "for the Barbz" to promote her next album release.

Nicki Minaj says she's taking her time with her next album, but has some "really strong tracks" in the works. She discussed where she's at in the process during a new interview with Vogue Italia as caught by Uproxx.

“I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it," she said. When that album does arrive, it seems like Minaj will be anxious to get back on the road. She added of touring: “[I want] to experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz.”

She didn't provide any details on who she might be collaborating with on the project, but Minaj did share some of her favorite young artists at the moment. “Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng," she said.

Nicki Minaj "Vogue Italia"

Elsewhere during the interview with Vogue Italia, she discussed the sacrifices she's made over the course of her career. In particular, she explained that she had to give up a ton of family time to become one of the most iconic and successful female rap artists in history.

"As a woman, I put off becoming a mother. A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, haven't had children. Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off. And then I didn't go to every Thanksgiving, Christmas or birthday party because I had to work to support my family," she said. "I think the price was not having a 'normal' life. Today, things are different, because I can give my son what I couldn't have, but there are things I would like to ensure for him and that I have to figure out how to give him. When we go out, for example, I have to worry about someone taking pictures of him. So every day I have to decide: is it more important to go for a walk with my son or to avoid him being photographed?"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
