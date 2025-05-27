Nicki Minaj Reveals How She's Approaching Her Next Album

Nicki Minaj says she's taking her time with her next album, but has some "really strong tracks" in the works. She discussed where she's at in the process during a new interview with Vogue Italia as caught by Uproxx.

“I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it," she said. When that album does arrive, it seems like Minaj will be anxious to get back on the road. She added of touring: “[I want] to experience it all again, as soon as possible. For me, and for the Barbz.”

She didn't provide any details on who she might be collaborating with on the project, but Minaj did share some of her favorite young artists at the moment. “Sabrina Carpenter. I didn’t know she’d been around that long when I started listening to her. A breath of fresh air. I like Billie Eilish. I love everything she does. Then there’s a dancehall artist… his name’s Skeng," she said.

Elsewhere during the interview with Vogue Italia, she discussed the sacrifices she's made over the course of her career. In particular, she explained that she had to give up a ton of family time to become one of the most iconic and successful female rap artists in history.