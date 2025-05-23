The drama between Remy Ma and Papoose has blown up to fiery and combative levels as they air out the breakdown of their marriage. The latter claimed he ghostwrote much of the former's material, which has DJ Akademiks thinking about Remy's feud with Nicki Minaj.

During his livestream, in a clip caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he reacted to this scandal. DJ Akademiks doesn't always talk about rap beef, but when he does, he keeps score and never loses sight of the all-time records.

"If Remy Ma – which, a lot of people believe she won the battle versus Nicki Minaj," Ak posited. "If she won the battle because of the song 'Shether,' but it was written by Papoose, that's a disqualification. I'm sorry. [...] The n***a did the Five Fingers of Death, like, the 'Alphabetical Slaughter.' This n***a Papoose been rhyming words for a living. [...] Is that fair game, though, chat? If your husband is also a great rapper and he wrote you some raps, is that ghostwritten or is that what the family said? I don't know, I don't know. I think Nicki Minaj's at least cultural loss in the battle has to be nullified. Now, if we heard that somebody wrote her verse for 'No Frauds'... But I do remember 'Shether.' 'Shether' was the thing."

Remy Ma Cheated?

For those unaware, Remy Ma and Papoose launched many cheating allegations against each other, none of which are 100% in the clear in any direction. Pap's girlfriend and star boxer Claressa Shields is also chiming into all the ruckus, trading social media shots with the Bronx femcee.

As for Remy Ma's feud with Nicki Minaj, there haven't really been any significant updates on that front in many years. Some fans speculated they would battle again, whereas others theorized that a reconciliation was on the way. But no news there.

Meanwhile, we will see if all this messy Internet drama concerning Papoose, Claressa Shields, and Eazy The Block Captain clears up soon. Maybe everyone just wants to move on and ignore the other party. But that's harder than ever on social media, especially for such talented lyricists and famous couples.