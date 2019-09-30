ghostwriting
- MusicSheek Louch "Can't Accept" That Quentin Miller Wrote Lyrics For NasThe Lox member aired his thoughts out with DJ Vlad, who spoke to Quentin about his contributions to Nas' "The Pressure" on "KD2."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuentin Miller Details Writing "R.I.C.O." & DJ Drama RelationshipQuentin Miller discusses “R.I.C.O.,” Drake, DJ Drama, and Meek Mill during his latest VladTV interview.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicQuentin Miller Clears Air Regarding Nas CollabQuentin Miller vented about his work with Nas and being called a "ghostwriter."By Cole Blake
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Says "Sicko Mode" Was A Gift & A Curse That Strained Rapport With YeCyHi The Prynce got some things off his chest during a recent Instagram live session.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicChris Brown Explains Why Ghostwriters Are Fine For R&B Singers, But Not RappersWhen asked why R&B singers are in the clear, Breezy answered, "It’s just like this: they can write it, who gon’ sing it like me?"By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Buck Doubles Down On Ghostwriting For 50 CentThese two have been at each other's necks for years & Buck insists that fans of Fif are singing along to words he wrote for the "Power" mogul.By Erika Marie
- MusicJa Rule Hints At Long & Shocking Ghostwriting CareerJa Rule hints that his career as a ghostwriter runs deeper than some might think, though he doesn't name any names. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDJ Paul & HNHH "Mafia Radio": Eric Bellinger Talks Ghostwriting & Winning A GrammyIn the third episode of DJ Paul & HNHH’s “Mafia Radio” podcast, Academy Award-winning songwriter and singer Eric Bellinger talks about ghostwriting, winning a grammy, and how to make it in music in 2020. By Noor Lobad
- Music40 Details The Weeknd's Involvement On Drake's "Take Care"40 does his part in dispelling those who still feel like Drake's "Take Care" is The Weeknd's album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTwista Explains Why Drake's "Ghostwriting" Saga Was Actually A Good ThingTwista breaks down how Drake might have averted a crisis amidst the infamous "ghostwriting" debacle. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsQuentin Miller Says Ghostwriting Scandal "F*cked Everything Up"Quentin Miller speaks out about Meek Mill's ghostwriting allegations against him on the 5-year-anniversary of Drake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late."By Lynn S.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Flexes Ghostwriting Credits For Diddy & Dr. DreRoyce Da 5'9" gets nostalgic. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefIggy Azalea Digs Up T.I Interview Praising Her CreativityIggy Azalea takes a moment to provide some context. By Mitch Findlay
- Hip-Hop HistoryRakim Says He'll Knock MC Serch "The F*ck Out" Over Ghostwriting ClaimsRakim wasn't having it.By Aron A.