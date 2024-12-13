Safaree Breaks His Silence On Rumors That He Ghostwrote For Nicki Minaj

Did their romantic history influence his answer?

Safaree and Nicki Minaj's relationship was years ago, but that doesn't mean that there still aren't lingering questions about their fling. For one, a lot of fans had brought forth the accusation that he ghostwrote some of her music, a long-standing speculation that he recently pushed back on during the All Things podcast with Keyshia Ka'oir. "No, and I'm glad you asked me that," the rapper and actor responded when Ka'oir inquired about that narrative. "'Cause there's always people who will be, like... First, I never – like, I don't know if somebody took something I said or flipped it or something.

"She is far more capable to do her own music, which she has and always does," Safaree stated concerning Nicki Minaj and the rumors that he ghostwrote for her back in the day. "If anything, I was a hype man because I was just always that cheerleader. I was that, like, 'Yo, did you hear what you just said?' Yeah, it was just more of, like, a, 'Yo, wow.' Nah, and she, you know, she took pride in that."

Safaree Addresses Nicki Minaj Ghostwriting Claims

As for other recent confessions from Safaree, he reflected on his relationship post-Nicki Minaj with Erica Mena. "I want it to be, like, okay if it’s Fridays, I pick them up from school," he recently remarked concerning their children. "Then Mondays, I bring them back to school and then it’s like, okay, that’s what it’s going to be. [...] I really don’t let [deadbeat accusations] get to me, because I know what’s really going on. And, you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m paying in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white. ‘Hey, look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers."

Meanwhile, beyond Safaree, Nicki Minaj has some other issues to address when it comes to her music. The Barbz expressed disappointment when she didn't drop PF2: The Hiatus this week, although others expressed more forgiving attitudes. The Trinidadian femcee is a songwriting machine, so fans can only wonder what caused this move.

