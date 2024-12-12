Safaree Samuels Reveals Why He Hasn't Seen His Kids With Erica Mena In Months

Safaree Samuels fired back at accusations of being a "deadbeat dad."

Safaree Samuels says he hasn't seen his kids in four months and reflected on his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena during an interview on the All Things Keyshia Ka'oir podcast. In doing so, he explained that he's waiting on the court to settle custody arrangements and also feels uncomfortable picking them up from Mena's home. Together, the two share a son, Legend, and a daughter, Safire.

“I want it to be like okay if it’s Fridays I pick them up from school, then Monday’s I bring them back to school and then it’s like okay that’s what it’s going to be," Samuels said, as caught by The Shade Room. He added that the length of time since he's seen them “does bother him.” Additionally, he fired back against accusations on the internet of being a “deadbeat dad.” He said: “I really don’t let it to get me, because I know what’s really going on and you know, deadbeats ain’t paying what I’m pay in lawyer fees. It’s so expensive and I hate it so much and I just want it to be black and white, ‘hey look, let’s just let it be this.’ The only people that are benefiting from this are the lawyers.”

Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Samuels attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Samuels discussed his viral appearance at Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour event in Miami. “I’m not a jealous person. I’m not no hater, cause I’m still doing good I don’t gotta worry about nothing. I don’t need you for nothing,” Safaree explained. Fans had been shocked to see Minaj's ex enjoying himself at the concert.

Safaree Samuels Reflects On Relationship With Erica Mena

Samuels and Mena married back in 2019 and welcomed two children over the course of the next two years. Mena ended up filing for divorce in May 2021. Check out Safaree Samuels' full appearance on All Things Keyshia Ka'oir below.