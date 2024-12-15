Erica Mena Rips Baby Daddy Safaree, Revealing Has Not Seen His Kids In Six Months Contrary To Interview

Erica Mena tells her side of Safaree's story about their children.

Erica Mena and Safaree's relationship continues to make headlines after the two divorced in 2022. On Saturday (Dec. 14) Mena responded to claims made by Safaree in a recent interview that he has been absent in his children's lives because he is dealing with Mena legally for visitation. When she got word, Mena rushed to Shade Room's Instagram account to say, "That's a lie." "The truth to one of the many lies is… it’s actually six months—a half a year,” she wrote, referring to Safaree’s allegations.

She continued with a promise to expose her side of the story before the new year. “Before I walk into 2025, I promise you all will know the whole truth. And it won’t be edited, fabricated, or fake stories either. Y’all know I don’t do interviews with just anybody, so this sit-down will be explosive.” Safaree spoke on the situation with Keyshia Ka'oir. “I refuse to go to her house to pick up the kids until this thing is settled on paper, and I know, ‘This is my time,’” Safaree explained. He described the situation as “unstable,” saying he was waiting for a legal agreement to establish a clear custody schedule.

Erica Mena Says Safaree Is Cappin' About Seeing His Children

Erica Mena and Safaree married in 2019 before announcing their divorce in 2021 and finalizing it in dramatic fashion in 2022. The video of Mena's outrage over Safaree's child support obligations continues to surface across social media. In October, Safaree posted a video showing Mena physically attacking him in front of their children. Mena responded to the video with, “Posting videos from 2023, yet in May 2024, you were begging for me back. If it was so traumatic for you, why were you on my ring camera from May 4–7, pleading for me to take you back? Make it make sense.”

As tensions between the former couple remain high, both have taken to social media to air grievances, fueling an already volatile situation. The public feud underscores the complexities of their ongoing legal and personal battles. Erica Mena isn't the only ex that Safaree is annoying in 2024. He bought a ticket to Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour and recorded the experience to share with fans on social media. MInaj acknowledge Safaree's antics on her radio show. She said; “When you’re at peace and when you’re happy, so many things will start coming to try to steal your joy and to steal your peace. Please don’t let it […] All we ask is to leave us alone before — well, y’all karma is about to be bad if you’ve been disrespecting Nicki and the Barbz. However, it’s going to get even worse.”