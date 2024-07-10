Erica Mena Rips Safaree To Shreds After His Latest Nicki Minaj Comments

Erica Mena remains unimpressed with Safaree.

Erica Mena and Safaree's relationship has been tumultuous to say the least. Overall, the two are no longer together, despite having two children. Ultimately, their relationship played out on shows like Love & Hip-Hop. This isn't always conducive to a healthy relationship, all things considered. However, there is no doubt that these two will oftentimes quarrel on social media, for everyone to see. Sometimes, these quarrels are a bit one-sided with one party getting in their feelings.

Recently, in an interview, Safaree spoke about his infamous relationship with Nicki Minaj. During the interview, he noted that the years following their breakup were tough. Some people didn't want to be around him, and overall, it was just a dark time. However, it doesn't seem like Mena has any sympathy for her ex. In fact, she took to Instagram and unleashed some venom on Safaree. Essentially, she feels as though his behavior is embarrassing.

Erica Mena Speaks Out

"I will FOREVER be embarrassed that I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies," Mena wrote. "He don't even talk or care about his seeds this much online or in real life." Mena then doubled back in the comments section over at The Shade Room with more commentary. "Hopefully sis can end his dead beat struggle next," she wrote. If one thing is for certain, it is that there is no love lost between these two.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Erica Mena, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it was a good idea to air all of this out publically? What do you make of Safaree continuously talking about his relationship with Nicki? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

