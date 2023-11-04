Does Erica Mena Have A BBL? Fans React To Reality Star’s Gym Video

Erica Mena treated her fans to a glance at her gym progress. In an Instagram post, Mena flexed and flaunted in yoga pants that looked painted on and a colorful sports bra. While Mena looked absolutely fire, fans weren't really buying the thirst trap.

"No matter how cute or sexy anyone is, if their heart isn’t pure, looks won’t matter!!" one person wrote. "It’s not giving what she thinks," added another. Furthermore, people roasted her for her enhanced proportions. "Stop glorifying this, BBL is one of the most dangerous operations, not worth the life of a mother, sister, daughter… queens, our beauty is God given 🙏🏼," one person preached. "Idc who you are, if you got plastic surgery, do not posts pics in the gym," added another.

Erica Mena Breaks Silence On L&HH Firing And Israel-Palestine

Meanwhile, Mena has been speaking out on a number of issues in a recent spate of interviews. Of particular note, Mena reflected on the hypocrisy on her firing from Love & Hip Hop. "When it happened, I knew I f-cked up that day. But then I was filming for months and months. I knew it was coming, but I wasn't expecting it to be this bad. What's not okay is [that] if this is as bad as the network says it is, why wasn't I let go of a long time ago?" Mena told Carlos King in their recent interview.

Furthermore, in a separate interview, Mena spoke on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. She seemingly came down on the side of Palestine, making a fiery statement about the conflict. "I love y'all, I appreciate y'all. I just want to clarify that because I really don't want anyone to feel any type of way towards me. I just really cannot be quiet knowing this is going on. This is literally a genocide in 2023. And us as Americans, we should do our part. We live in a free country, let's be free to do what's right for humanity, not religion, not land, not government, not politics, humanity," Mena said in a recent Instagram Live.

