Erica Mena Details Affair With DJ Envy: “I Got A Phone Call From The Wife”

Erica Mena has spoken out about her 2013 affair with DJ Envy, revealing that she was unaware he had a wife until she received a phone call from Gia Casey. The former Love & Hip Hop star reflected on the relationship during a new interview with Carlos King.

“That came out right when I got on Love and Hip Hop, and we had just broken up because the wife found out, which I was totally oblivious to. I knew about the kids, mind you; I have a kid, but I have a baby daddy, and it’s more common where we come from to have kids, but you’re not married; you just got a baby mama,” she told Carlos King. Mena added: “I knew about the kids, and it was always told to me [she was] his kid’s mother, never wife. And I didn’t get that realization until I got a phone call from the wife.”

DJ Envy & His Wife, Gia Casey, Attend NAACP Image Awards

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Gia Casey and DJ Envy attends the 51st N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

The comments come amid a rough stretch for both Mena and Envy. Mena was recently fired from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after using racial slurs during an argument with Spice. DJ Envy, on the other hand, is currently wrapped up in a scandal of his own after his longtime business partner, Cesar Pina, was arrested for fraud, last weekend. Check out Mena's comments on her fling with DJ Envy below.

Erica Mena Reflects On DJ Envy Affair

Elsewhere in the interview, Mena discusses her childhood, modeling career, relationship with Safaree Samuels, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on her and DJ Envy on HotNewHipHop.

