Erica Mena Says Bernice Burgos Is Her Skin Colour Goals, Responds To “Blackfacing” Backlash

“This is insane how pressed people are about someone they claim is ‘cancelled,'” the reality starlet pointed out this afternoon.

After a rough few weeks of being one of the most-talked-about reality stars in America, Erica Mena felt that the time was right for a vacation. She and some of her closest friends are currently soaking up the sun together, and the former Love & Hip-Hop cast member has been surprisingly active on social media. Seeing as she's still in hot water for referring to Spice as a "monkey" on Love & Hip-Hop, we assumed Mena might be fixing to take a break from the public eye. However, according to her latest livestream, she's got plenty of exciting projects in the works, and some ambitious goals for her physical appearance.

While broadcasting to her Instagram followers, the New York native proudly showed off her curvy booty in a string-cut bathing suit. "I better leave here the same colour as Bernice," she told her company off-camera while floating in the pool. "If I'm not Bernice's colour, I'm not getting on that plane," Mena said with a smile, referring to Drake's former lover, Bernice Burgos.

Erica Mena Aspires to Glow Like Bernice Burgos

Of course, it wasn't long before Mena began to face criticism for aspiring to darken her complexion after insulting a Black woman. Thankfully, there were a few people who came to her defence. "She's referring to Bernice because they are both of Hispanic/Latina culture. Practically saying how can she hate Black as a skin colour when her nationality produces the same skin colours," one person inferred on @theneighborhoodtalk's post.

"Who wouldn't want to have Bernice's beautiful colour?" Mena asked when sticking up for herself in @theshaderoom's comments this afternoon. "Especially on vacation," she continued. "The fact that I actually do get colour naturally in the sun ALL my life and it's now being considered as me blackfacing is pathetic."

Former L&HH Starlet Responds to "Insane" Backlash

Mena then declared, "This is ins*ne how pressed people are about someone they claim is 'cancelled' 🤷🏽‍♀️." Do you think social media users are doing too much when it comes to the embattled starlet? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

