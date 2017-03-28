bernice burgos
- MoviesErica Mena Says Bernice Burgos Is Her Skin Colour Goals, Responds To "Blackfacing" Backlash"This is insane how pressed people are about someone they claim is 'cancelled,'" the reality starlet pointed out this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDrake Links Up With Rumored Ex Bernice Burgos & Reminisces On Their PastDrake and Bernice Burgos fondly look back at their past. By Aron A.
- SportsBernice Burgos Sparks Dating Rumors With NBA Player Jaylen BrownBernice Burgos Sparks Dating Rumors with NBA Player Jaylen BrownBy Molly Byrne
- RelationshipsJaylen Brown Spotted With Bernice Burgos, Sparks Relationship RumorsTwitter users pointed out the age gap between Brown and Burgos.By Thomas Galindo
- RelationshipsShekinah Anderson Claims T.I. & Model Bernice Burgos Hooked UpIt sounds like Shekinah was expected to go after Erica for sleeping with T.I., according to her IG rant.By Hayley Hynes
- GramTwista Apologizes To Gabourey Sidibe For Meme, Didn't Mean To OffendThe rapper said once he heard it was a problem, he immediately had it taken down.By Erika Marie
- GramTwista Gets Checked By Gabourey Sidibe Over Distasteful MemeThe public has been giving Twista the blues after he shared the post while accusing him of bullying the unproblematic actress.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung M.A. & Bernice Burgos Heads To Couples Therapy In "Stubborn Ass" Video SingleYoung M.A. returns with her latest single, "Stubborn Ass" for Valentine's Day.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Bernice Burgos Spotted Together Over All-Star WeekendQuavo & Bernice Burgos fuel dating rumors after being spotted together again this weekend in L.A.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Taps Bernice Burgos To Model For OVO Women's ApparelBernice Burgos x OVO is a match made in heaven. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBernice Burgos Checks Angela Yee On The Breakfast Club, Twitter ReactsBernice Burgos feels the Internet's wrath.By Matt F
- EntertainmentT.I. & Tiny Drama Addressed By Bernice Burgos In New InterviewBernice Burgos opens up about her experience.By Matt F
- MusicT.I. Tells Trolls To Shut Their Mouths About His Crumbling MarriageT.I. claps back at the haters who've blamed him for the dissolution of his marriage.By hnhh
- MusicTiny Blames T.I. For Being At Party Where She Danced With Floyd MayweatherTiny spilled the tea on her relationship with T.I. By hnhh
- MusicT.I. & Tiny's Reality Show Final Season Premieres April 17T.I. and Tiny are calling it quits after six seasons.By hnhh
- MusicT.I. Admits Tiny Deserves AlimonyT.I. admitted on Instagram that his soon-to-be ex-wife Tiny deserves alimony.By hnhh
- MusicBernice Burgos Responds To Being Labelled T.I.'s "Pass Around Bitch"Bernice Burgos is having none of Tameka "Tiny" Harris' "pass around bitch" accusations. By Mitch Findlay