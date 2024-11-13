Bernice Burgos Addresses Her Shocking Earnings As A Bartender

Bernice Burgos says if you know you know.

Recently, Bernice Burgos appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast, and one of her claims sparked a huge debate. At one point in the interview, she was asked how much she'd earn per night as a bartender at Startlets in New York City. According to her, it was a lot and got even better on special nights like her birthday. “I only bartended for three years," she said after revealing that she earned between $30-70K per night, "I only said three years I was gonna be in here, start my clothing line, and I was out—buy my house and do what I gotta do, and that's what I did."

“I make sure I give you the bottles for $250. The bottles cost $350. So I'm gonna hustle," she continued. "You don't gotta tip me, you don't gotta give me the tip right there. You tip me later down the line, like throwing money. So I was smart, you know? I just built a relationship with the people in there.”

“I don't do too much. I used to be covered with a whole body suit on,” she also added. Burgos' revelation has now sparked a fierce debate among social media users. While some are calling cap on her claims, others aren't shocked. "She made money but she over doing with that number," one user in The Shade Room's comments section writes. "Guys she not lying! You don’t understand the bartending nightlife in New York City was different back in the day," another insists.